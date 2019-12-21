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Real Alien Footage According to Remote Viewing
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253 views • December 21, 2019
An amazing video has surfaced in 2011, first uploaded to YouTube on May 1, 2011 by ivan0135. The video clip in black and white is allegedly part of a much larger collection of footage that was filmed by government agents working on top secret UFO and alien matters between the years 1942 and 1969. Only a fraction of the much longer 180 minute archive of footage has been released thus so far. The people or person who leaked the footage alleges to have done so anonymously as a precaution to ensure their safety. The alien seen in the video is clearly humanoid and is said to originate from the nearby Zeta Reticuli star system. As can be seen he is wearing the tight fitting space suit so commonly described by those who have experienced close encounters with aliens.
"Skinny Bob" is the name given to the grey-like alien, who's footage was apparently found in an KGB archive . The video first appeared on the internet in early May 2011. The video became very popular in the UFO and alien research community, although it was speculated that the footage was a promotion for an upcoming film or TV series at the time. The video has also been presented as alleged leaked footage from the KGB, although this remains unconfirmed.
While most skeptics claim that the footage is a hoax, most true believers argue that it would cost a fortune to fake the video. Since 2011, no individuals have claimed credit for creating the video.
In April 2017, a group of remote viewers viewed the target "skinny bob" and found it to be genuine: John Vivanco (Right Hemispheric Remote Viewing) https://www.bitchute.com/video/awsj0xX1Kje8/
https://righthemispheric.com
Gnostic View of the Mandaeans:
Mandaeans are a community, practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. Its adherents revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). The Mandaeans group existence into two main categories: light and dark. They have a dualistic view of life, that encompasses both good and evil; all good is thought to have come from the World of Light (i.e. lightworld) and all evil from the World of Darkness. In relation to the body–mind dualism coined by Descartes, Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul (sometimes referred to as the mind) is a product of the lightworld. Mandaeans believe the World of Light is ruled by a heavenly being, known by many names, such as “Life,” “Lord of Greatness,” “Great Mind,” or “King of Light”. This being is so great, vast, and incomprehensible that no words can fully depict how awesome Life is. The Lord of Darkness is the ruler of the World. The world is a mixture of light and dark created by the demiurge (Ptahil) with help from dark powers, such as Ruha, the Seven (planets), and the Twelve (zodiac signs). Adam’s body (i.e. believed to be the first human created by God in Christian tradition) was fashioned by these dark beings; however, his “soul” (or mind) was a direct creation from the Light. Therefore, many Mandaeans believe the human soul is capable of salvation because it originates from the lightworld. The soul, sometimes referred to as the “inner Adam” or “hidden Adam,” is in dire need of being rescued from the Dark, so it may ascend into the heavenly realm of the lightworld.
The Mandaean Gnosis is characterized by nine features, which appear in various forms in other gnostic sects:
1. The cosmos is created by Archetypal Man, who produces it in similitude to his own shape.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness, Right and Left, syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.
3. As a feature of this dualism, counter-types, a world of ideas.
4. The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. A saviour spirit or saviour spirits which assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
"Skinny Bob" is the name given to the grey-like alien, who's footage was apparently found in an KGB archive . The video first appeared on the internet in early May 2011. The video became very popular in the UFO and alien research community, although it was speculated that the footage was a promotion for an upcoming film or TV series at the time. The video has also been presented as alleged leaked footage from the KGB, although this remains unconfirmed.
While most skeptics claim that the footage is a hoax, most true believers argue that it would cost a fortune to fake the video. Since 2011, no individuals have claimed credit for creating the video.
In April 2017, a group of remote viewers viewed the target "skinny bob" and found it to be genuine: John Vivanco (Right Hemispheric Remote Viewing) https://www.bitchute.com/video/awsj0xX1Kje8/
https://righthemispheric.com
Gnostic View of the Mandaeans:
Mandaeans are a community, practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. Its adherents revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). The Mandaeans group existence into two main categories: light and dark. They have a dualistic view of life, that encompasses both good and evil; all good is thought to have come from the World of Light (i.e. lightworld) and all evil from the World of Darkness. In relation to the body–mind dualism coined by Descartes, Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul (sometimes referred to as the mind) is a product of the lightworld. Mandaeans believe the World of Light is ruled by a heavenly being, known by many names, such as “Life,” “Lord of Greatness,” “Great Mind,” or “King of Light”. This being is so great, vast, and incomprehensible that no words can fully depict how awesome Life is. The Lord of Darkness is the ruler of the World. The world is a mixture of light and dark created by the demiurge (Ptahil) with help from dark powers, such as Ruha, the Seven (planets), and the Twelve (zodiac signs). Adam’s body (i.e. believed to be the first human created by God in Christian tradition) was fashioned by these dark beings; however, his “soul” (or mind) was a direct creation from the Light. Therefore, many Mandaeans believe the human soul is capable of salvation because it originates from the lightworld. The soul, sometimes referred to as the “inner Adam” or “hidden Adam,” is in dire need of being rescued from the Dark, so it may ascend into the heavenly realm of the lightworld.
The Mandaean Gnosis is characterized by nine features, which appear in various forms in other gnostic sects:
1. The cosmos is created by Archetypal Man, who produces it in similitude to his own shape.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness, Right and Left, syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.
3. As a feature of this dualism, counter-types, a world of ideas.
4. The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. A saviour spirit or saviour spirits which assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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