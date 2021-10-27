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Understanding the depths of the heart/ The arm of the wicked will break... prophecy
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140 views • October 27, 2021
Prophetic word, given on October the 27th 2021 at 4:45am, early morning
it speaks about the depths of the hearts and how men is not able to understand it, even with all advanced technology. How wicked leaders are just stupid fools, and their days numbered.
Time is in the Lords hands.
Pay for laborers for the harvest, so the word can go forth to places we would not expect.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-27-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
it speaks about the depths of the hearts and how men is not able to understand it, even with all advanced technology. How wicked leaders are just stupid fools, and their days numbered.
Time is in the Lords hands.
Pay for laborers for the harvest, so the word can go forth to places we would not expect.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-27-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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