New Bank Rules Shield Stablecoins, Risking Your Deposits #stablecoin #hyperinflation

Aug 25, 2025 Headline NEWS
New banking rules are shielding stablecoins — but leaving your deposits at risk. What sounds like “innovation” is really a safe harbor for banks and corporations to protect themselves, while savers lose protection. Lynette Zang exposes how this shift threatens your money and accelerates the path to hyperinflation.
Chapters:
00:00 – Stablecoins & the Melting Dollar
01:23 – Treasury Buyers Shift: Why Stablecoins Matter
03:34 – $125B Stablecoins: From Bank Deposits to “Synthetic Dollars”
06:02 – New Rules, Old Mistakes: Open Banking → Wildcat Banking
09:01 – Safe Harbors, No Recourse — and Your Countermove
16:24 – The Mechanism: Draining Banks → Deflation → Forced (Hyper)Inflation