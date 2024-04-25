A Lifetime of ET Contacts, Paranormal Experiences & UFO Investigations

Michael Salla





Apr 25, 2024





Robert Morningstar had his first extraterrestrial contact experience at age 3, and similar experiences happened throughout his life. As a result of alien contacts his psychic abilities were enhanced, which led to the Office of Naval Intelligence becoming interested in him. He claims to have been recruited as an asset for various navy intel programs, such as testing reverse-engineered mind-machine interfaces used on modified jet aircraft such as the F-14 and F-15.





Morningstar’s experiences led to him studying parapsychology and the UFO phenomenon, and he became a writer and editor for UFO Digest from 2004 to 2022, and a radio host. From 2008 to 2010, he was involved in a failed US Navy initiative to disclose the UFO phenomenon through the United Nations. Today he continues to investigate and write about UFOs, corporate/government corruption, and falsified history for The Morningstar Report and his radio show.





His substack site is: https://robertmorningstar.substack.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV4n78sP8eM