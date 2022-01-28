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Dr. David Martin | Exposing the Coup D'Etat & the Plot to Steal America
If you watch the video, you will want to take action. Please share this.
Link to presentation slides: https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Dr.-David-Martin-Dallas.pdf
Take action:
Download, Print, and Send indictment to your Attorney General, your U.S. Attorney, and to all your elected officials
Link to the Indictment: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-Criminal-Conspiracy-of-Coronavirus.pdf
Find your Attorney General by state: https://www.naag.org/find-my-ag/
Find your Governor by state: https://www.nga.org/governors/
Find your State Representative: https://www.house.gov/
Original video: https://rumble.com/vql4ow-dr.-martin.html
My Website: http://www.keyholejourney.com