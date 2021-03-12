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The Great Depression Myth | YouTube Comments - Rebutted!
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51 views • March 12, 2021
Stefan Molyneux responds to an assertion about the Chinese stock market, what caused the Great Depression and how it ended.
"Absolutely bullshit! The reason why the Great Depression was so bad was because Herbert Hoover implemented austerity. In fact, the Great Depression was fixed by massive state expenditures. It was named WWII. By the way, what caused the Great Depression? Huge amounts of PRIVATE debt. Funny that Stefan wouldn't tell you this."
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"Absolutely bullshit! The reason why the Great Depression was so bad was because Herbert Hoover implemented austerity. In fact, the Great Depression was fixed by massive state expenditures. It was named WWII. By the way, what caused the Great Depression? Huge amounts of PRIVATE debt. Funny that Stefan wouldn't tell you this."
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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