https://gettr.com/post/p2930pwb622

02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat brief describes how the Chinese Communist Party gradually turned Panasonic into a Chinese State-owned enterprise through BGY and the unrestricted technological warfare. It even has its own Chinese Communist Party branch in the company.

#paulhastings #colludingwithccp #panasonic #ccpunrestrictedwarfare

02/13/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们继续在东京六本木的普衡办公楼前抗议。黑猫战友简介了中共如何通过蓝金黄和技术超限战，将松下电器公司逐渐变成一个中共的国有企业，在这个公司里甚至有它自己的党支部。

#普衡 #勾结中共 #松下电器 #中共超限战

#paulhastings #colludingwithccp #panasonic #ccpunrestrictedwarfare

#普衡 #勾结中共 #松下电器 #中共超限战