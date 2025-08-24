Israeli Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting 'Death to Arabs'

Description as found:

Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting "Death to Arabs."

Sharaa to enter agreement with Israel?

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa:

➡️There is "advanced discussion" regarding a security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

➡️Any agreement or decision that serves the interest of Syria and the region, I will not hesitate to take it.

The security coordination agreement to be signed between Israel and the Syrian regime includes preventing the rebuilding of the Syrian army, establishing a humanitarian corridor to Sweida, and disarming the Syrian part of the Golan, according to Israeli Channel 12.