Israeli Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting 'Death to Arabs'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
115 views • 1 day ago

Description as found:

Settlers attempt to attack a bus driver in the Bnei Brak area of occupied Jerusalem while chanting "Death to Arabs."

Adding: 

Sharaa to enter agreement with Israel?

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa:

➡️There is "advanced discussion" regarding a security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

➡️Any agreement or decision that serves the interest of Syria and the region, I will not hesitate to take it.

The security coordination agreement to be signed between Israel and the Syrian regime includes preventing the rebuilding of the Syrian army, establishing a humanitarian corridor to Sweida, and disarming the Syrian part of the Golan, according to Israeli Channel 12.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
