Residents of Lvov unexpectedly decided to open the eyes of all Ukrainian patriots regarding the standard of living under the USSR and the Kiev regime:
- "...Russian schools, kindergartens, houses, farms came, they built everything...the Ukrainians came and ruined everything. And what have you built in 30 years? You break and demolish everything! Just pennies, pennies!"
