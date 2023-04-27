It's Happening

The New Media Era Has Begun
* It’s over for legacy media.
* Their monopolistic platform days are done.
* People can follow you anywhere.
* The world is different now re: your ability to “hear the words” on multiple platforms.
* Diversification of the media landscape is here right now — and you’re living through it.
* This new media ecosystem is going to transform the country.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2kqyjm-the-new-media-era-has-begun-ep.-2000-04272023.html
• True Things Prevail
