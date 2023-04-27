Create New Account
It's Happening
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

The New Media Era Has Begun

* It’s over for legacy media.

* Their monopolistic platform days are done.

* People can follow you anywhere.

* The world is different now re: your ability to “hear the words” on multiple platforms.

* Diversification of the media landscape is here right now — and you’re living through it.

* This new media ecosystem is going to transform the country.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2kqyjm-the-new-media-era-has-begun-ep.-2000-04272023.html


• True Things Prevail

Tucker Carlson · 8:01 PM · Apr 26, 2023

