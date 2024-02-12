Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Who Really Profits From The Ukraine War?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. : "Few people understand what the war in Ukraine means for big business -- namely, opportunity. It’s not just the weapons and reconstruction contracts. Ukraine’s vast agricultural lands -- among the most fertile in the world -- are up for grabs, and American companies like BlackRock are at the front of the line."





