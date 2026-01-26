Judicial Cover-Up Exposed: Brunson’s Fight to Bring Biden’ Election Fraud Case to the Supreme Court

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-constitution-the-trumpet-loy-brunsons-fight-to-restore-america/





Loy Brunson and his brother — a former banker turned legal vigilante — did the unthinkable: They sued the entire U.S. Congress for failing to investigate the 2020 election. What happened next was a legal earthquake: U.S. Marshals served the papers. Federal judges illegally “un-filed” the case. And the courts began to panic.





Brunson exposes:

The $5.8 BILLION cover-up: Federal courts tried to bury the lawsuit, then admitted under oath they “un-filed” it to protect Congress.





Trump’s hidden hand: The day Trump retruthed Brunson’s campaign, the Supreme Court mysteriously denied the case while on summer recess.





The Trump-appointed Solicitor General is the key: He alone can pull the Brunson case off the shelf and docket it for a Supreme Conference — triggering a constitutional reckoning.





This isn’t just a lawsuit. It’s a trap door under the Swamp.





