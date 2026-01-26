BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judicial Cover-Up Exposed: Brunson’s Fight to Bring Biden’ Election Fraud Case to the Supreme Court
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
116 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 2 days ago

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-constitution-the-trumpet-loy-brunsons-fight-to-restore-america/


Loy Brunson and his brother — a former banker turned legal vigilante — did the unthinkable: They sued the entire U.S. Congress for failing to investigate the 2020 election. What happened next was a legal earthquake: U.S. Marshals served the papers. Federal judges illegally “un-filed” the case. And the courts began to panic.


Brunson exposes:

The $5.8 BILLION cover-up: Federal courts tried to bury the lawsuit, then admitted under oath they “un-filed” it to protect Congress.


Trump’s hidden hand: The day Trump retruthed Brunson’s campaign, the Supreme Court mysteriously denied the case while on summer recess.


The Trump-appointed Solicitor General is the key: He alone can pull the Brunson case off the shelf and docket it for a Supreme Conference — triggering a constitutional reckoning.


This isn’t just a lawsuit. It’s a trap door under the Swamp.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don’t just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! – https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
election fraud evidenceloy brunsonbrunson supreme court casetrump 2020 electionlawsuit against congressus marshals service lawsuitrule 11 appealimperative public importancedue process violationkamala harris lawsuitmike pence lawsuit387 defendantsfederal court lawsuitpersonal damages claimsupreme court appeal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Garrison Vance
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

Mike Adams
Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Douglas Harrington
Trump&#8217;s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Trump’s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy