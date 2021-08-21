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Best Decision Ever: The Sinner's Prayer
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20 views • August 21, 2021
We often heard these slogans in 2020: "Where we go one, we go all." "We're all in this together." "Nothing can stop what's coming."
Soon we will have to make a decision that affects not only our life on Earth, but our eternal destiny. "Living your best life" -- another often-repeated saying from 2020 --starts with praying the Sinner's Prayer.
In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
Free PDF download at Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
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Soon we will have to make a decision that affects not only our life on Earth, but our eternal destiny. "Living your best life" -- another often-repeated saying from 2020 --starts with praying the Sinner's Prayer.
In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
Free PDF download at Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Social Media:
Website: https://juliettefoxcroft.weebly.com
Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Gab: https://gab.com/juliettefoxcroft
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/juliettefox...
USA.Life: https://usa.life/juliettefoxcroft
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Julie...
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jfoxcroftauthor
Podcasts on Castbox, Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple.
Videos on YouTube, Brand New Tube, Brighteon, BitChute, and Rumble.
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