VANSINNESDÅD I PRAG
Published Yesterday

Ännu en skolskjutning har skett. Denna gång i Prag där 14 elever fått sätta livet til. Gärningsmannen, David Kozak, hade en historia av

psykisk ohälsa. Gick han på psykofarmaka och var det psykofarmakan som triggade igång vansinnet?


https://jmm.nu/

