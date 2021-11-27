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Is this the way to end this lunacy?
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120 views • November 27, 2021
Dr. Martin seems to think that several attorney generals will take action against these corporations and put an end to this global lunacy. I don't quite agree with him, you're not dealing with an ordinary bunch of criminals. It's a group of psychopaths, of secret societies. They own everything.
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