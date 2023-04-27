A HAPPY new YEAR | Do a VISIONBOARD for 2023 with me | MY way out of DEPRESSION | Setting life goals

Published on 6th of Jan 2023
Hello beloved viewer. I share how I set up my #visionboard for 2023. #visionboard2023 Setting up goals for the year and my life got me a purpose in life to look at. It helped me a lot on my way out of my #depression with just clearing my head and getting back a train of thoughts. I am also going through some types of #calendar that I have at hand and how I #customized them for ME to LOVE! This worked for ME but if you have some defferent experience please write it down in the comments and please write what helped YOU on your journey!
