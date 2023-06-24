Sounds of gunfire and blast near army HQ in Rostov-on-Don

A loud blast and sounds of gunfire were heard near the Southern Military District HQ in Rostov-on-Don as the region's governor urged locals to refrain from traveling to the city center and not to leave their homes.
