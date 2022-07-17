EN/ES America's RAILROAD infrastructure is collapsing into Third World status

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Yes, it is true, and the same thing is happening, everywhere in the world. It is a conspiracy to destroy the world, according to the 2030 agenda
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Sí, es verdad, y lo mismo está sucediendo, en todas partes del mundo. Es una conspiración para destruir el mundo, según la agenda 2030