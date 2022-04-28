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THE UNIQUENESS OF SAMSON
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32 views • April 28, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges chapter 13:1-25. An angel appeared to Samson’s mother. Neither she nor her husband understood who he really was until verse 20. Until then, they thought that he was ‘a man of God’ (a prophet). Or otherwise he was an angel of God. Samson was a Nazirite. (Look at Numbers 6:1-21.) This means that he made a special promise. There were many things that he could not do. He could not drink wine (from grapes) or strong drink (from fruit or grain). He could not touch a dead body and nobody could cut his hair. He must definitely refuse some natural things. In other words, he had to say ‘no’ to them. This showed how definite was his ‘yes’ to God. Samson’s mother had to obey some things in the promise. She could not eat or drink anything that God did not allow. Samson obeyed only the rule that nobody should cut his hair. He did not obey the other rules.
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