A 1% Concession Brings Buyers Running!

Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger, and yes, it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, it’s brought to my attention sometimes when the seller is sitting with their home and they want to sell it quicker.

What can they do?

Well, actually, they can offer a 1% concession to the buyer.

And this could be printed in the MLS so that the buyer is aware of it.

And this will attract a boatload of buyers to your home.

So what’s the downside?

Well, okay.

For example, home is going to cost $500,000.

The seller is going to offer a 1% concession.

So 1% of $500,000 is $5,000.

So now at the closing, the buyer can then use that concession.

$5,000 towards their closing.

It’s a win-win situation.

The seller sells his home much quicker.

The buyer is thrilled because they have to pay less closing costs.

It works and it makes everybody happy.

And that’s my point.

***

Today I’m wearing my Star Trek hat and being part of the whole Star Trek generation, one of the greatest lines ever uttered is “Live long and prosper.”

And that’s a great point for all of us.

Have a great day. https://bergerpoints.com



