TRUTH About The Ukraine WAR! Globalists OBSESSED With Turning Eastern Europe GAY!

What was Ukraine, and what are the motives behind the war?

Paul Harrell guest hosts the Stew Peters Show to explain the history of Ukraine, and the media lies surrounding the war.

Ukrainian land was established by Russian grit and blood, meaning there are no "real" Ukrainian territories!

Globalists are positioning Hollywood figures to side with Ukraine and demonize Putin, in order to compel Americans to believe the war is Russia's fault!

At the very core of the conflict, elites state that Russia has homophobic motives for Ukraine, suggesting Putin wants to end gay rights!

Is the war a gateway for the globalist elites to transform Europe into a territory overrun by gays?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network