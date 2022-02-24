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Watch the Ho. She is back out in front now since the Sniffer is back hiding in his basement. Everybody in America hates her guts. She is such a Whore - oh sorry I meant to say she is such a Ho.
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300 views • February 24, 2022
Total joke. She leaves our borders open and now she is the expert on the Ukraine situation. That is because the Sniffer is back down in his basement with his drool cup.
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