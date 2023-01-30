https://gettr.com/post/p26ps4686ee
1/29/2023 Miles Guo: The verdict on the case of Himalaya MOS vs Sara Lihong Wei is pivotal in recognizing the New Federal State of China as a legitimate organization and will serve as a precedent to protect all our fellow fighters from the CCP’s lawsuits!
#HimalayaMOSvsSaraLihongWei #LegalRecognitionOfNFSC #CCPUnrestrictedLegalWarfare
1/29/2023 文贵直播：法官对香草山农场告九指妖案子的判决将对新中国联邦得到法律认可起到至关重要的作用，同时这会成为一个先例在未来中共的法律缠诉中保护战友！
#香草上告九指妖 #新中国联邦法律认可 #中共法律超限战
