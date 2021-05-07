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THE NWO. 7/5/21 G-AIJT (JOHN LAURENCE THOROGOOD) 5G /AIR HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7686.
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10 views • May 07, 2021
NPAS UNSAFE FLY 7688. NPAS G-POLA ? IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 032727. NPAS PIGS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 21:15HRS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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