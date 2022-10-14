Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Runs from Black Reporter

Candidate for governor for the state of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, recently ran away from a black reporter working for Project Veritas, possibly scared because he was black. Of course, I had the candidate been a Republican the media would have screamed to high heaven is the racism that just took place and how the candidate is unfit for office.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.