Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Runs from Black Reporter

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Candidate for governor for the state of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, recently ran away from a black reporter working for Project Veritas, possibly scared because he was black. Of course, I had the candidate been a Republican the media would have screamed to high heaven is the racism that just took place and how the candidate is unfit for office.