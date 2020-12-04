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Clinton, Bush and Obama to Get COVID Vaccine, Plus a Major Announcement!
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171 views • December 04, 2020
Former U.S. Presidents claim to be the first in line to receive COVID vaccine. Do you trust them? I don't.
Plus I have a major announcement.
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINK:
Former Presidents Obama, Bush & Clinton Say They'll Publicly Receive COVID Vaccine to Prove Safety
https://people.com/politics/former-presidents-obama-bush-and-clinton-volunteer-to-take-covid-vaccine-to-prove-its-safe/
Plus I have a major announcement.
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINK:
Former Presidents Obama, Bush & Clinton Say They'll Publicly Receive COVID Vaccine to Prove Safety
https://people.com/politics/former-presidents-obama-bush-and-clinton-volunteer-to-take-covid-vaccine-to-prove-its-safe/
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