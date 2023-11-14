Russia is using Iran's 122mm HE FRAG rockets for its BM 21 Grad MRLS

When a barrage of 122mm rockets from the BM-21 Grad MLRS strikes, there will be loud bangs, the earth trembles as fiery eruptions light the sky. These rockets explode and send out sharp pieces, causing lots of damage. Trees lose their leaves, buildings crumble, and holes appear in the ground. A thick cloud of smoke and dust hangs heavily in the air, making breathing difficult. For those caught in the midst of this maelstrom, there is little refuge. This is a landscape forever altered by the fury of the 122mm HE-FRAG rockets, leaving an indelible mark on the memory of all who witness it. Given this devastating impact, the shocking reality unveiled: Russia is employing Iranian-made 122mm HE-FRAG rockets in its BM-21 Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System or MLRS. This revelation is of particular significance in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. But what capabilities do the 122mm HE-FRAG rockets and the BM-21 Grad MLRS bring to the modern battlefield, and how might they reshape the dynamics of conflict?

Mirrored - Military TV

