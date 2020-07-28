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John 19:31-42 Interactive - Our 2nd presentation of John 19:16a-20:31
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10 views • July 28, 2020
Having begun this series of videos with the account of our Lord's crucifixion and death, we continue with the subject of the handling of His body and eventual burial in the garden tomb. With regard to the thematic design, this portion of the account is the "B" the larger AB/A'B' design.
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b - 20:31 Interactive * Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
The previous video: https://youtu.be/2eU_kmzpkZU
"John 19:16b-30 Interactive - Our 1st on the thematic structure of John 19:16b-20:31"
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
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Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b - 20:31 Interactive * Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
The previous video: https://youtu.be/2eU_kmzpkZU
"John 19:16b-30 Interactive - Our 1st on the thematic structure of John 19:16b-20:31"
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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