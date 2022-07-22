BENJAMIN FULFORD: FRIDAY’S BIG INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 7/22/2022

If everything stays the course, the DEEPSTATE KHAZARIAN'S will be completely removed & uninstalled by Autumn. In the 70's the KHAZARIAN'S decided to deliberately flood our bodies with poison to supress our hormones,and keep us from having children. We're dealing with incompetence of management not over population. Alot of the evil in this world has been eradicated, to only be replaced with avatars. This let’s us know it's not quite over yet. The fake Biden avatar has covid, this is a sign that the puppet show is in the final stages. The Dutch farmers have successfully shut down it's country. Learn why the people of Sri Lanka are overthrowing their government. The Western model is fundamentally flawed, any country practicing this model leads to the population not having children. A member of the U K dragon family stated that all the gold has been removed from the BIS. The Secret Space Program has been systematically removing KHAZARIAN'S from their homes in special operations. Which will lead to a debt jubilee and the redistribution of assets. In a final move the DEEPSTATE is using Electromagnetic technology to amplify negative emotions in the population. So be mindful, and stay positive. That and alot more in this Friday's big intelligence update