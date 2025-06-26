Maria Zakharova slams U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as a blatant assault on the global non-proliferation system. She warns that Western attacks—based on IAEA-supplied data—undermine international safeguards and set a dangerous precedent of normalizing bombings of nuclear facilities.

More: Key points from Maria Zakharova’s weekly briefing:

➡️Moscow will view the participation of third countries in the legally void tribunal of the Council of Europe and Ukraine as a hostile act against Russia;

➡️Russia welcomes statements from both Israel and Iran expressing readiness to observe a ceasefire;

➡️The U.S. and Israel are responsible for the damage to the IAEA’s reputation in the context of the Iran conflict;

➡️Russia proposes a way out of the Iran crisis: developing Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program while ensuring Israel’s security interests;

➡️Since the escalation around Iran, Russia has helped evacuate over 1,000 of its citizens from dangerous areas in the Middle East;

➡️The U.S. enables Israel’s refusal to join the nuclear non-proliferation regime—this is a strategic mistake.