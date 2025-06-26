© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova slams U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as a blatant assault on the global non-proliferation system. She warns that Western attacks—based on IAEA-supplied data—undermine international safeguards and set a dangerous precedent of normalizing bombings of nuclear facilities.
More: Key points from Maria Zakharova’s weekly briefing:
➡️Moscow will view the participation of third countries in the legally void tribunal of the Council of Europe and Ukraine as a hostile act against Russia;
➡️Russia welcomes statements from both Israel and Iran expressing readiness to observe a ceasefire;
➡️The U.S. and Israel are responsible for the damage to the IAEA’s reputation in the context of the Iran conflict;
➡️Russia proposes a way out of the Iran crisis: developing Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program while ensuring Israel’s security interests;
➡️Since the escalation around Iran, Russia has helped evacuate over 1,000 of its citizens from dangerous areas in the Middle East;
➡️The U.S. enables Israel’s refusal to join the nuclear non-proliferation regime—this is a strategic mistake.