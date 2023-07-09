https://gettr.com/post/p2lkufe97a8

07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: Hutch talks about the partnering between the CCP and the United States government and the end goal is to turn the US into Communist China. For example, the call to ban guns in the US is similar to the CCP's control of kitchen knives and both countries' epidemic prevention policies during the pandemic. He urges everyone to wake up and face this existential situation.

07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：主持人Hutch谈到中共与美国政府有某种契合，最终目标是要把美国变成像中共国一样的国家。例如，在美国呼吁禁枪与中共国对菜刀的管制，以及两国在新冠疫情期间的防疫政策都很相似。Hutch先生呼吁人们必须觉醒，并面对这场人类生死存亡的战斗。

