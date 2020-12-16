Republic is Gone - Coverstone Dream 11/20/2020

Pastor Stan shares the "Benjamin Franklin Dream" from Pastor Dana Coverstone. Right now, what is going on in America is we don't understand what we are doing. We are in the proses or ruining our Republican , but the good news is, out of that God is going to bring something else according to the Prophecy..Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comDon't forget to mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comTo watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:www.watchprophecyclub.comIf you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com