Bill Gates alerts next pandemic as W.H.O. warns Cholera could be next | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com!
The World Health Organization is warning that cholera may be the next pandemic due to a "pollycrisis." We warned you about this word! That is why they say that global collaboration is necessary due to threads of climate, conflict and Covid. What does Covid have to do with cholera? Well...they just need power that's all. Don't ask questions!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.