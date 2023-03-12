Bill Gates alerts next pandemic as W.H.O. warns Cholera could be next | Redacted with Clayton Morris





The World Health Organization is warning that cholera may be the next pandemic due to a "pollycrisis." We warned you about this word! That is why they say that global collaboration is necessary due to threads of climate, conflict and Covid. What does Covid have to do with cholera? Well...they just need power that's all. Don't ask questions!