BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shia formations in Iraq have resorted to the widespread use of not only drones & cruise missiles, but also conventional rocket launchers against US bases & their allies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • Yesterday

As expected, Shia formations in Iraq have resorted to the widespread use of not only drones and cruise missiles, but also conventional rocket launchers against US bases and their allies. The latter are used for harassing local bombardments of relevant targets.

In previous years, Iran ensured the filling of their warehouses with a wide range and stock of rocket launchers 107mm, 122mm, 240mm and other calibers.

Adding info:  A high-quality satellite image of the destruction at an Iranian solid-fuel missile production plant in Shahrud.

According to reports, almost all buildings in the solid-fuel engine production lines were damaged or destroyed. In addition, several mixing and pouring workshops were affected, as well as, possibly, non-destructive testing and preliminary mixing workshops.

Adding:

⚡️Iran attacks Doha, explosions are heard in the capital of Qatar.

⚡️An Iranian missile attack on the UAE is underway.

Adding: 

The Iranian air defense system shot down another Israeli reconnaissance and strike drone, the "Hermes", in the province of Luristan.

Adding:  The aggressors' plans have failed.

They expected to be able to change the regime and achieve a quick, "clean" victory in just two or three days, but they failed miserably.

I'm convinced that their "Plan A" completely failed. Now they're trying to implement other scenarios, but all subsequent attempts are also failing.

I don't think they have any realistic idea of the finale of this campaign. They've just started hitting us blindly. (c) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Exactly. The initial plans have completely collapsed, so we're witnessing attempts to urgently create a new plan/plans to turn the situation around. And the more we see political hysteria in Washington, the more calm and confident the statements in Tehran become.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy