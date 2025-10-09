The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) | Oracle Films

The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future is a feature-length independent documentary which premiered on June 4, 2025. The film critically examines the global blueprint for technocratic control, digital surveillance, and the erosion of personal freedoms under the guise of sustainability and safety, focusing on the UN's Agenda 2030 and related initiatives.





The film explores how oligarchs with ambitions to control the world are using tools such as omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency, and digital identities to achieve their global objectives.





These technologies pose a significant threat to personal freedom and could lead to extensive social control over individuals' lives and minds.





The agenda behind this push for global control has been developing for decades and has infiltrated various sectors including governments, local councils, big businesses, civil society, the media, and education.





The centerpiece is man-made climate change and with it, the race to Net Zero. Both are encapsulated in the United Nations and its Agenda 2030. A force for good? Or “a blank cheque for totalitarian global control”?





https://theagendafilm.com/





Source:

https://youtu.be/9c3baDd-iq8?si=QqG12Gh8unE22x5c