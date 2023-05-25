Kayleigh McEnany: Target Bud-Lighted themselves

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'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany sounds off on Target for becoming the 'Bud Light of retail' for stocking 'tuck friendly bathing suits' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' #foxnews #fox #jessewattersprimetime
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