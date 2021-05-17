No One Can Hold Fauci Accountable?

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In the May 12, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said the Congress had held a series of hearings on the CCP virus over the past two or three months and eventually everything about the virus and pandemic will be figured out completely. Also, he said neither President Trump nor Biden can handle Anthony Fauci (NIAID), but this exactly showed that the US is a nation of laws and not of men, like communist China.