Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bishop Describes His Vision of Christ Telling Him How to Defeat Boko Haram, who is Slaughtering Christians
34 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

John-Henry Westen Show


January 4, 2023


Bishop Oliver Doeme of Nigeria is sounding the alarm for Catholics all over the world to fervently pray the Holy Rosary in an effort to stop the radical Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, which is slaughtering Doeme’s faithful in the Diocese of Maiduguri. Boko Haram has terrorized villages and shattered families by kidnapping young boys of fighting age — forcing them to join Boko Haram. 1,000+ Catholics have been brutally killed in the Diocese of Maiduguri. Despite the terrorism, villagers continue leading rosary processions, participating in Adoration, and attending daily Mass. John-Henry Westen gets the full story from Bishop Oliver Doeme — offering a renewed perspective in our fight for the culture of life.


TO SUPPORT BISHOP DOEME IN HIS FIGHT AGAINST BOKO HARAM, VISIT: www.lifefunder.com/nigerianbishop


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23w7uk-bishop-describes-his-vision-of-christ-telling-him-how-to-defeat-boko-haram.html


Keywords
christjesuschristianreligioncatholicmuslimterroristsdefeatvisionmartyrskilledradicalbishopnigeriaboko haramjohn-henry westenoliver doemeslaughteringmaiduguri

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket