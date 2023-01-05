Bishop Describes His Vision of Christ Telling Him How to Defeat Boko Haram, who is Slaughtering Christians

John-Henry Westen Show
January 4, 2023
Bishop Oliver Doeme of Nigeria is sounding the alarm for Catholics all over the world to fervently pray the Holy Rosary in an effort to stop the radical Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, which is slaughtering Doeme’s faithful in the Diocese of Maiduguri. Boko Haram has terrorized villages and shattered families by kidnapping young boys of fighting age — forcing them to join Boko Haram. 1,000+ Catholics have been brutally killed in the Diocese of Maiduguri. Despite the terrorism, villagers continue leading rosary processions, participating in Adoration, and attending daily Mass. John-Henry Westen gets the full story from Bishop Oliver Doeme — offering a renewed perspective in our fight for the culture of life.
TO SUPPORT BISHOP DOEME IN HIS FIGHT AGAINST BOKO HARAM, VISIT: www.lifefunder.com/nigerianbishop
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23w7uk-bishop-describes-his-vision-of-christ-telling-him-how-to-defeat-boko-haram.html
