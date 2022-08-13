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Armageddon between the Philadelphia & Laodicea churches
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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75 views • August 13, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).


The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, August 13, 2022. During Sabbath evening worship services, pastor Craig looks at the battle and comparison between the Philadelphia era and the Laodicean era of Christ’s church.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaphiladelphiaarmageddonsonelohimimmanuelgodheadancient of dayslaodicea
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy