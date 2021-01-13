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Monkey Werx SITREP 12January21 Message to Joint Forces Watch 13January2021
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530 views • January 13, 2021
Who can you trust? Joint Chiefs are shooting their moths off. Order of Succession within the Department of Defense The Joint Chiefs are not listed. Prevents someone stepping in and taking authority. Watch 13January2021
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