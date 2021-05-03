THE PLAN THIS SUMMER IS TO GET PARENTS TO HELP MURDER THEIR CHILDREN (BEFORE THEY THEMSELVES DIE)

Let things start getting back to normal a little bit. Deflect and lie about the people falling over dead from the vaccine now. Use the CDC and other agencies to under report or just plain lie about the numbers of dead and injured. Get the kids all jabbed up. Possibly with a "single jab" to make it faster and easier. Our society likes quick and easy solutions. Wait until they are back to school in the fall and then trigger the next wave with another virus or 5G or whatever they have planned. Remember here in the USA when they had the first lock down they put 5G up in the schools? Get it? I can see this coming a mile away. Don't fall for it.

Source: Sixth Sense via Jim Crenshaw