FOX NEWS MATCHES EMPLOYEES’ DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE FOX NEWS MATCHES EMPLOYEES’ DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE FOX NEWS MATCHES EMPLOYEES’ DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE

Self-Government
Published Saturday

https://www.trunews.com/stream/fox-news-matches-employees-donations-to-satanic-temple   

JUL 28

Whistleblowers inside Fox News claims that the Murdoch-family owned media company has a corporation donation program that will match donations by employees to such groups as the Satanic Temple, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Planned Parenthood. Blaze News was the first news source to report the stunning accusation against Fox News.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/28/23

fox news satanic temple

