Distributing literature on the mark of the beast in the Philippines

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to the Holy Spirit for moving my wife, Dalin, and I to distribute literature on the mark of the beast to the beautiful people of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, the Philippines.





The video footage was taken on April 26 & 28, 2019.





We are to share God’s three angels’ messages including the third angel’s message on the mark of the beast which is the upcoming enforcement of Sunday observance (mark) of the beast (Vatican) in the world and to encourage those in the world to not embrace the Vatican’s mark when it will be enforced worldwide or else they will meet their fate as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10.





This is what the first beast of Revelation 13, the Vatican, has to say about its MARK:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





We praise Elohim to enable His children to do His anointed Son’s end time Work because without Jesus Christ – the Son of the living God – we can do nothing (John 15:5).





We hope this video will move you, through the Holy Spirit, to be a follower of the true Christ of the Bible and to be His faithful and obedient servant in these end times and to join us in proclaiming the third angel's message. May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you. So be it.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





If you are interested to share literature on the mark of the beast or for pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].