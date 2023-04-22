Hypnotherapy as psychophysiogical influence; the irreducible mind (1)

This is from chapter 3: a case study of hypnotic suggestion resulting in bodily changes.
Actually a rather difficult read with hardly anything to laugh about, but when this passage came by I thought, hey let's share this as a simple and funny short example of the power of the mind.
I'll make a serie of videos as I am going along reading this book, as I did with the WEF/Technologies in human interaction books. Hence the number (1). Guess it doesn't really matter in what order you watch them as I try to explain things in simple, easy to understand language.
I think visualization is especially helpful in sports, mental preparation for the movement to be executed. Also muscles having a memory, once a movement mastered, it is easily picked up again later in life. I'll address that in upcoming videos as well.
Join me in this journey of mind over matter 😉
🌻🌞
