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Judas Iscariot Who Betrayed Jesus is Replaced With Matthias - All Prophecy Fulfilled!
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160 views • August 26, 2021
Peter stood up and addressed them. “Brothers,” he said, “the Scriptures had to be fulfilled concerning Judas, who guided those who arrested Jesus. This was predicted long ago by the Holy Spirit, speaking through King David. Judas was one of us and shared in the ministry with us.” Peter continued, “This was written in the book of Psalms, where it says, ‘Let his home become desolate, with no one living in it.’ It also says, ‘Let someone else take his position.’ Acts 1:15-17/20
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