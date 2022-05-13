EP 2946-8AM DOJ REFUSES TO PROSECUTE SCOTUS RESIDENCE PROTESTORS FOR “DIRECT VIOLATION OF LAW”  

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Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Wednesday slammed protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices as “absolutely reprehensible” after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer downplayed the demonstrations as long as they are “peaceful.” “I think when it comes to the home of an elected official, that’s over the line. It’s happened to me. And I think it happened to most of us in an elected positions,” Durbin said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.” “If we want to bring women and men into this position, and accept the responsibility and sometimes the controversy, we have to have reasonable lines drawn to respect their families.” Protests have happened at the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Samuel Alito after Politico in late April published a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case that was argued in the fall. The document indicates the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
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