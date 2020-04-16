REVOLT BEGINS! Thousands of Michigan Patriots Storm Capitol & Protest Communist Gov Whitmer -1887-6P

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GUEST: Mark Robinson, is a native of Greensboro N. Carolina and grew up poor in a small house, and is one of nine children. He says his father was an alcoholic and as a child he witnessed domestic violence far too often. But he said, his mother told her children they could grow up to be anything they wanted to be and her influence was the reason, “I now have the opportunity to be the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina.” If his name is familiar, it’s probably because of the video of Robinson speaking before the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018. The City Council was planning on canceling a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum and Robinson who at the time said he didn’t own a gun, spoke forcefully about the right of all Americans to own guns. The video went viral and according to Robinson has now been viewed over 100 million times by people all over the world.
WEBSITE: https://www.markrobinsonfornc.com/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/markrobinsonnc?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.k.robinson.3
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