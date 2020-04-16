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REVOLT BEGINS! Thousands of Michigan Patriots Storm Capitol & Protest Communist Gov Whitmer -1887-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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22 views • April 16, 2020
Drivers swarm Michigan capital to protest coronavirus lockdown measures  -- Hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs descended on Michigan’s state capital Wednesday afternoon as part of a noisy protest against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s social-distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far.  Dubbed “Operation Gridlock” and organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, the protest did just that – creating bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout downtown Lansing as demonstrators blasted their horns, waved Americans flags and hoisted placards deriding Whitmer’s orders and demanding that she reopen the state’s economy.  REVOLT BEGINS! Thousands of Michigan Patriots Storm Capitol & Protest Communist Gov Whitmer – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/zG4H30qyaFg 
GUEST: Mark Robinson, is a native of Greensboro N. Carolina and grew up poor in a small house, and is one of nine children.  He says his father was an alcoholic and as a child he witnessed domestic violence far too often. But he said,  his mother told her children they could grow up to be anything they wanted to be and her influence was the reason, “I now have the opportunity to be the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina.” If his name is familiar, it’s probably because of the video of Robinson speaking before the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018.  The City Council was planning on canceling a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum and Robinson who at the time said he didn’t own a gun, spoke forcefully about the right of all Americans to own guns.  The video went viral and according to Robinson has now been viewed over 100 million times by people all over the world.   
WEBSITE: https://www.markrobinsonfornc.com/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/markrobinsonnc?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.k.robinson.3
 
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