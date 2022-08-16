Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 9:00, August 16, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Andreyevka, Kherson Region, have hit command and control post of 3rd Battalion of 46th Airmobile Brigade, as well as the brigade's temporary deployment point near Lozovoye. More than 20 nationalists have been killed and up to 30 wounded.





💥As a result of concentrated fire strike on positions of 72nd Motorized Infantry Brigade near Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic, more than 50 nationalists as well as 6 units of military equipment have been destroyed.





⚠️ Allied Forces uncovered direct violations of the Geneva Convention by the Kiev regime and its Western handlers after the nationalists retreated from their positions near Artemovsk.





▫️On August 14, Russian servicemen found more than 50 French-made EMP F2 anti-tank mines at positions abandoned by units of 72nd Mechanized Brigade of AFU south of Artemovsk in Donetsk people's republic.





ℹ️ These mines, after being placed and armed, cannot be removed or defused. Their use is in direct violation of the requirements of the Second Protocol "On Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Mines, Booby Traps and Other Devices", part of the Geneva Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Non-Violent Weapons, adopted in New York on October 10, 1980.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️7 command posts, including those of 14th Mechanized Brigade near Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 182 areas of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment concentration have been hit.





▫️1 air defence radar station near Bashtanka, Nikolayev Region, 1ammunition depot near Zaitsevo, Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 fuel depot near Andreyevka, Kharkov Region have been destroyed.





💥In course of counter-battery warfare, 2 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been hit near Vladimirovka, Donetsk People's Republic, and Verkhnopol'ye, Kharkov Region.





▫️ 3 artillery platoons of Giatsint-B mounts and 5 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Novomikhailovka, Zvanovka, Seversk, Artemovsk, Bakhmutskoye, Yakovlevka in Donetsk People's Republic, Poltava and Novoandreyevka in Zaporozhye Region.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Topolevka, Lugansk People's Republic, and Charivnoye, Kherson Region.





▫️In addition, 3 shells of multiple-launch rocket systems have been shot down in the air near Novognatovka, Donetsk People's Republic, and Kamenka and Doroshenkovo, Kharkov Region.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,743 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,328 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 799 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,307 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,902 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.