Love one another, have the peace of Christ & forgive each other

The video was produced somewhere in Canada on October 19, 2023.



In John 13:35, Christ says: By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another. We love our fellow man, when we keep the last six commandments of the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:12-17. We also love our fellow man by follow Paul’s instructions in 1 Corinthians.



We also need to have the peace of Christ. As we read in 2 John 1:3: race be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love.



Peace comes from the Father and the Son, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ.



When you abide in the love of Christ and the peace of Christ, please let go of your grudges, of past hurts and forgive one another and the weight of anger and frustration will be lifted off from you.



As Christ warns us in Matthew 6:15, But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.



If you don’t let you go of grudges and hurt, you’re not able to forgive others who may have transgressed against you and your Father, Who is in heaven, will not forgive your trespasses.





Ephesians 4:32 says: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you. Colossians 3:13 adds: Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.



Matthew 5:44 is the epitome of true, biblical Christianity. As Christ says: But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.



Love one another. Be at peace with every man and forgive one another.



