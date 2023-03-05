Clean water & Getting rid of toxins in Ohio; Honoring Dr. Masaru Emoto!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I interview Nelson McLliveen of Sentry H2O and his efforts to provide water filters to the people of East Palestine, Ohio, so they can drink clean fresh water. I hope you can all join Nelson in providing clean water free of toxins! I then interview a well known musician named Charlie Cardinal of Tacoma Washington who has written a beautif;ul song to commemorate Dr. Masaru Emoto (one of the wordl's most spiritual people before he passed away in 2014). I hope you all can listen to this inspiring and uplifting radio show! If we call work together, I know we can and will create a much better and happier Earth! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com

